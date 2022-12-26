CJ McCollum Nominated for NBA Player of the Week

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum earned a nomination for NBA Western Conference Player of the Week this week. The award was claimed by Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, who joined Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as the Eastern Conference winner.

According to the NBA Communications Twitter account, the other nominees joining McCollum and the winners were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, and Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz for the West, Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Joel Embiid and James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks for the East.

McCollum averaged 29.3 points, 9.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 50% from the three-point arc in three games for the New Orleans Pelicans this week. The team accumulated a 2-1 record facing the Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder.