Steph Curry’s Injury will Keep Him Out of Warriors-Blazers Game

Golden State Warriors MVP guard Steph Curry will not be available when the Portland Trail Blazers travel to the bay on Friday night. The Warriors have announced that Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks, after suffering a dislocated left shoulder. The injury occurred on December 14th in a game between the Warriors and the Indiana Pacers.

Curry has missed five straight games, during which Golden State has earned a 2-3 record. They are 2-6 overall without Curry this season.

Over 26 appearances, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, shooting 50.0% from the field, 43.4% from the three-point arc.

To put those numbers in perspective, Damian Lillard is having, by most accounts, a remarkably successful bounce-back year for the Trail Blazers after recovering from abdominal surgery last season. Lillard is averaging 28.0 points. 3.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists shooting 44.8% from the field, 39.1% from the arc over 21 appearances.

Lillard is 32 years old, Curry 34.

The Blazers and Warriors will face off at 7:00 PM, Pacific, on Friday, December 30th.