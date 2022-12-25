NBA on Christmas Day Game Day Open Thread

It’s Christmas Day and the NBA, in accordance with annual tradition, is offering up a full slate of spectacular games for your viewing pleasure. The Portland Trail Blazers do not have a game scheduled for the holiday. They face the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow evening at 7:00 PM, Pacific Time. But plenty of other games will occupy the attention of fans this afternoon and evening.

Here’s the schedule on tap for the 25th. All times are Pacific.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, 9:00 AM

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 11:30 AM

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, 2:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors, 5:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30 PM

All Christmas Day games will be televised on ABC TV and ESPN.

Feel free to chat about the slate of games here! Anything exciting, notable, or illustrative? Share it! This thread will be open all day long. Happy Holidays to all!

