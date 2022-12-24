Nuggets Forward Jeff Green Breaks Hand vs. Blazers

The Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night, but it came at a cost.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the Nuggets’ key role players will be sidelined for a bit.

Denver’s Jeff Green fractured his left hand and sprained a finger and will be re-evaluated in a month, Nuggets say.

Green exited the game with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter and did not return. He scored just two points and grabbed a pair of rebounds in Friday’s win against the Blazers.

This season, Green is averaging 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Nuggets as he chases his first NBA championship.

Green, 36, is one of the oldest players in the league and one of the few players left from the 2007 NBA Draft class highlighted by Greg Oden and Kevin Durant. Green was selected fifth overall by the Boston Celtics, but was dealt to the Seattle SuperSonics as part of the blockbuster Ray Allen trade.

Green will miss the final meeting of the season between the Nuggets and Blazers in Denver on Jan. 17.