What Can the Trail Blazers Look Forward to in NBA Trade Season?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air...well, almost! A blizzard in the U.S. Midwest cut off internet service for Marlow Ferguson, Jr. on podcast recording day. So this week, by special arrangement, Dave and Marlow, Episode 10 has become Dave and Adrian! Adrian Bernecich, Blazer’s Edge writer and inhabitant of the Land Down Under joins Dave Deckard to discuss all things Trail Blazers.

The Aussie and the Bossie dig into Portland’s pre-Christmas road trip. What, exactly, is faltering to cause the Blazers to lose so much? Some things are working too. Why aren’t they adequate? Where are the holes in Portland’s roster?

This all becomes a prelude to the meat of the discussion: What can Blazers fans expect during NBA Trade Season 2022-23? Which Blazers are most likely to be trade candidates and which are possible, but on the margins of the bell curve? And what, exactly, do the Blazers need?

Everybody’s trying to resolve an even bigger question: Are the Blazers a Win Now team or are they still building towards the future? Dave and Adrian don’t exactly answer that question, but they open it and offer their opinions.

Dave also brings up some Australian stereotypes, all of which Adrian shoots down in short order. Except the spiders. Nothing is going to fix the spiders. Urrrrrrgh.

All this and more is yours in Dave and Marlow, Episode 10, which is actually Dave and Adrian, Special Episode 1!

Thanks to Adrian Bernecich for filling in on short notice. Like Frosty the Snowman, he’ll be back again someday, we’re sure. Marlow is scheduled to return next week! Also special thanks to Kyle Gilmer, our producer, for cranking out the finished product amid his Christmas travel preparations!