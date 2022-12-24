NBA on Christmas Day: Game times, TV schedule, streaming and more

DraftKings has got you covered for the NBA’s highly anticipated five-game slate of Christmas Day games this Sunday.

Between 9am and 10pm Pacific Time, NBA fans will be able to tune into games as they open their presents and tuck into their celebratory lunches and dinners.

While the Portland Trail Blazers will not appear on Christmas Day, the five contests include teams that could very likely have an impact on the Oregon franchise in the standings. Sitting just behind the Blazers in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of the day.

The Lakers have had a rocky start to the season but at +240 underdogs, a win for LeBron James and his teammates could add extra celebration this festive season. On the other side, the Mavericks are 7.5 point-favorites as Luka Doncic and Christian Wood try to move their inconsistent squad up the standings.

Portland’s Northwest Division rival Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in the final game of the day, with the Nuggets currently sitting 2.5-point favorites. The combined over-under is set at 230 points for two teams trying remain at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Finally, the underperforming Golden State Warriors host the raging Memphis Grizzlies who are 4.5-point favorites. The reigning champion Warriors seem to be in a funk but could be a sneaky good bet at +140, if they can rediscover their winning ways at the Chase Center.

