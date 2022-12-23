Lakers Center Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Foot Injury

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be sidelined indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the news today:

Los Angeles Lakers say Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury to his right foot and will be out indefinitely.

The news is a blow to the 13-18 Lakers, who had found a modicum of success in an otherwise-disappointing season when Davis surged to the forefront of their lineup this month. On December 2nd and 4th he put up back-to-back games of 44 and 55 points against the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, respectively. Both were wins for the Lakers. He also scored 30 or more points in three straight games between December 9th and December 13th. He posted double-digit rebounds in all five of the aforementioned games as well.

Davis has averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game in 25 appearances for the Lakers this season. He is shooting 59.4% from the field overall, 29.0% from the three-point arc.

The 29-year-old center has been prone to injury in recent years. He played only 40 games in 2021-22, 36 in 2020-21. The last time he played more than 70 games was in the 2017-18 season when he was still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He registered eight straight NBA All-Star game appearances between 2013 and 2021, but failed to make the squad last season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to face the Lakers next on Sunday, January 22nd.