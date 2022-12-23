Pacers, Myles Turner Enter Extension Talks

It appears as if one of the biggest players on the trade market may be coming off of it really soon, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal, league sources with direct knowledge of the discussions who are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter tell The Athletic.

Turner has played with the Pacers for eight seasons and has been the subject of trade rumors galore ever since he arrived. However, it appears he may stick out long enough to ink a long-term deal.

Turner, 26, is having one of his best seasons yet with averages of 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 54.1 field-goal percentage and 41.7 percent from 3-point range to go with 2.1 blocks per night.

The Portland Trail Blazers have often been linked to Turner in trade rumors, but the most recent wave of that began to trickle when the team acquired Jerami Grant this past offseason.

Back on Dec. 4, Turner scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds while the Blazers won 116-100.

The Blazers visit Turner’s Pacers for a season sweep in two weeks on Jan. 6.