Trail Blazers Forward Justise Winslow Doubtful vs, Denver Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers wing Justise Winslow has been listed as doubtful against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night after spraining his left ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

INJURY REPORT 12/23 @trailblazers @ DEN:



OUT

Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Payton II (Return to Play Rehab)



DOUBTFUL

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE

Eubanks (R Hip Contusion)

Hart (L Ankle Sprain)

Lillard (L Wrist Sprain)

Nurkic (R Calf Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 23, 2022

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that Winslow was expected to undergo an MRI on his left ankle.

The 26-year-old had to be helped off the court towards the end of the third quarter last night after landing on Kenrich Williams’ foot under the Thunder basket.

Winslow had played 15 minutes, offering one three-pointer, two rebounds and two assists. He’s been dealing with a right ankle sprain throughout the season, still managing to play 29 games.

This season, Winslow has averaged 6.9 points on 31 percent from beyond the arc, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals. If Winslow misses extended time, watch for Keon Johnson to get more court time.

The team is also waiting for the debut of Gary Payton II who is expected to make his debut next week.