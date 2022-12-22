Zach LaVine Keen On Trade to Lakers

The Chicago Bulls are having a season to forget, currently sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 12-18 record.

Their two-time All Star wing Zach LaVine appears to be dissatisfied with the situation with an Eastern Conference executive telling NBA Insider Sean Deveney that the former UCLA star is keen to get to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now. The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”

Getting a deal done might be a little trickier.

“The problem on LaVine is from the Lakers’ side, there is nothing they could trade to Chicago short of Anthony Davis,” the executive said. “Now, that is a possibility—Davis is a Chicago guy and if he were going to leave the Lakers, the Bulls would be one of the few places he’d be OK with. The Bulls and the Lakers would be swapping stars with injury problems, essentially. LaVine (who is 27) is younger than Davis, so that is an advantage but at full health, Davis (29) is a much, much better player.”

The 27-year-old, from Renton, Washington, signed a five-year, $215 million deal to stay with the Bulls last summer and is averaging 21.7 points on 36 percent three points shooting, 4.4 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals.