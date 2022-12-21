Justise Winslow Leaves Game With Ankle Sprain

Portland Trail Blazers wing Justise Winslow has suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

INJURY UPDATE: Justise Winslow (L Ankle Sprain) - will not return. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 22, 2022

The 26-year-old had to be helped off the court towards the end of the third quarter after suffering the injury under the Thunder basket.

Winslow had played 15 minutes, offering one three-pointer, two rebounds and two assists. He’s been dealing with a right ankle sprain throughout the season, still managing to play 29 games.

This season, Winslow has averaged 6.9 points on 31 percent from beyond the arc, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals. If Winslow misses extended time, watch for Keon Johnson to get more court time.

The team is also waiting for the debut of Gary Payton II who was the Blazers’ big free agent signing of the offseason. He was a key piece in the Golden State Warriors championship in June.