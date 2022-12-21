Former Blazer Gary Trent Jr To Opt Out of 2023-24 Player Option

Former Portland Trail Blazers sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr is expected to opt out of his $18.8 million 2023-24 option with the Toronto Raptors, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Scotto also reports that Trent Jr. is expected to be the Raptors’ lead trade candidate before February 9’s deadline with some NBA executives believing the almost 24-year-old could yield more than $20 million as an unrestricted free agent.

According to numerous NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype at the G League Showcase, the top Raptors trade candidate is unanimously Gary Trent Jr. The current belief from those executives is Trent Jr. will opt out of his $18.8 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency this summer. Two executives told HoopsHype they believe Trent could earn $20 million or more if he entered unrestricted free agency. There’s skepticism amongst several front offices across the league that Toronto would be willing to retain Trent Jr. if he eclipses the $20 million annual range. Recently, Trent Jr. was more efficient coming off the bench during a seven-game stretch where he averaged 18.3 points while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from downtown for a 117 offensive rating.

The Blazers dealt Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for Norman Powell, who was earlier this year traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Trent Jr. signed a three year, $51 million deal to stay in Canada in 2021, with the player option placed on the third year.

He holds career averages of 13.9 points on 38 percent three point shooting, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals after being taken by the Blazers with the 37th pick in 2018.