New York Knicks Docked Second Round Pick For Jalen Brunson Tampering

The New York Knicks have been penalized a 2025 second round pick after an NBA investigation confirmed they approached former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson prior to free agency.

The investigation concluded that “the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”

Brunson, 26, signed a four year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in July, ending his four-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks, which drafted him with the 33rd pick in 2018. He was a key member of Dallas’ run to the Western Conference Finals in May.

The two-time Villanova champion point guard opted for the Knicks over the Mavericks during free agency, with the former employing his father Rick as an assistant coach.

This season, the 6’2 guard has averaged 20.8 points on 37 percent three points shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. In his four years with the Mavericks, Brunson put up 11.9 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.