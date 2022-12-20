Blazers Guard Damian Lillard Probable vs. OKC With Wrist Injury

Damian Lillard has been added to the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report with a left wrist sprain as the team looks to square it series with the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night.

INJURY REPORT 12/21 @trailblazers @ OKC:



OUT

Little (Right Femoral Head Impaction Fracture)

Payton II (Return to Play Reconditioning)



QUESTIONABLE

Nurkic (R Calf Soreness)



PROBABLE

Eubanks (R Hip Contusion)

Grant (Back Spasms)

Hart (L Ankle Sprain)

Lillard (L Wrist Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 20, 2022

The Blazers’ all-time point record holder picked up the injury during Portland’s crushing 123-121 loss to the Thunder last night.

Lillard secured the franchise’s record during the third quarter of the game, passing Clyde Drexler’s 18,040 Portland points record.

The six-time All Star joins Drew Eubanks (hip contusion), Jerami Grant (back spasms) and Josh Hart (ankle sprain) as probable for the second Thunder bout.

Center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable with calf soreness that kept him out of last night’s loss.

While Gary Payton II and Nassir Little remain out, the former returning to game shape after abdominal surgery and the latter convalescing from a femoral head fracture.

The Blazers go into the game carrying a 17-14 record, good enough for seventh in the Western Conference.