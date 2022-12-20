Warriors vs. Knicks, Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Headline TNT Doubleheader

Another Tuesday has come around and, by now, you know what that means. Another TNT doubleheader! This time the New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors at 4:30 p.m. (PST), followed by the Denver Nuggets hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 (PST). If you’re betting on the games, read on to find out which teams are likely to win and lose, starting, as always, with the early game.

GSW Spread: +5 (-105) Moneyline: +175

NYK Spread: -5 (-115) Moneyline: -205

Things to consider…

1) For Golden State, Stephen Curry (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins (adductor), and Andre Iguodala (hip) are all out, while Curry’s backup, Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness) is doubtful. This means that Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson will have to carry the offense. The Warriors are severely hampered by injury.

2) The Knicks enter this matchup with all the momentum. They have won their last seven games and currently hold the longest active winning streak in the NBA. New York now has a 17-13 record, good for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference, while Golden State flounders at No. 11 in the West (15-16).

3) The Warriors have the worst road record in the league (3-14). Worse than the Detroit Pistons (4-13), worse than the Charlotte Hornets (4-12), and worse than the Houston Rockets (3-13), for reference; these are the bottom three teams overall. Tonight’s game? In New York.

Main takeaway: Anything could happen, sure, but it’s not a good time to bet on the defending champions. If you’re going to bet on this matchup, the smart money is on the Knicks. Yes, it felt weird to type those words in that order, but it’s the truth.

And now, the late game.

MEM Spread: -1.5 (-115) Moneyline: -120

DEN Spread: +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: +100

Things to consider…

1) For Denver, Jamal Murray (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (lower leg), and Jeff Green (lower back) are all questionable. The availability of each of these players – particularly Murray – as we inch closer to game time could drastically change the complexion of this matchup.

2) For Memphis, Desmond Bane (toe) and Danny Green (ACL) are out, though Green’s availability or lack there of has not factored into the team’s success this season. Shooting guard John Konchar will likely continue to draw the start in Bane’s absence.

3) The Grizzlies and Nuggets are within one game of each other. The winner of this matchup will take the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets, though, are playing at home, where they boast an impressive 9-3 record. It will be difficult for the Grizzlies to nullify that advantage.

Main takeaway: This one is a tossup. More than a little depends on the availability of the Nuggets’ starting backcourt, so place your money according to your confidence. It would not be surprising to see the Grizzlies pull off a victory, regardless of Denver absences, but the same can be said of the Nuggets.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.