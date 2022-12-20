Blazer’s Edge Radio: Top of the Mountain

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss Damian Lillard passing Clyde Drexler as the Trail Blazers’ all-time career scoring leader.

They’ll also recap an up-and-down road trip for the team, including Monday’s heart-breaking loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Finally, they’ll preview the week ahead, and discuss other top stories from around the NBA—highlighted by a pair of significant injuries in the Western Conference.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!