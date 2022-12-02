Blazers Injury Report: Several Players Still OUT vs. Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers are eyeing a interdivision test against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night on the road, but they will do so without being 100 percent.

Several key players will be out Saturday against the Jazz. Here’s a look at the injury report tweeted by our own Danny Marang:

OUT Johnson (L Hip Pointer) Lillard (R Soleus Strain) Little (R Femoral Head Impaction Fracture) Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) DOUBTFUL Hart (L Ankle Sprain) QUESTIONABLE Eubanks (R Hip Contusion)

There aren’t too many surprises when it comes to who is out. Keon Johnson has not played since Nov. 5 with a hip injury. Damian Lillard will miss his seventh straight game with a calf strain, but is expected to return Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Gary Payton II has yet to make his debut this season as he recovers from offseason surgery, while Nassir Little was recently ruled out for six weeks.

Josh Hart is not likely to play with an ankle sprain that held him out of Wednesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The biggest question mark is backup center Drew Eubanks, who is questionable with a hip injury.

The Blazers will once again adopt the “next man up” mentality against the Jazz, just as they have had to do for the past few weeks. However, it does appear that some of these injuries are coming to a close in the coming games, which brings along good news for Blazers fans.

The Blazers and Jazz tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.