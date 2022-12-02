NBA All-Star Weekend Coming to Portland Soon?

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of two franchises in the NBA to never host an All-Star Game, but that could change soon.

Blazers president Dewayne Hankins shared loose plans of renovating the Moda Center and a goal of hosting the annual event by 2030 on the Sports by Northwest podcast.

Hankins shares that the Blazers are committed to making a “major renovation” to the Moda Center in the coming years and that could make Portland a more attractive city to host the league’s annual All-Star events.

Smaller markets have often been passed up to host the All-Star game, but the NBA is rewarding Salt Lake City the All-Star Game this season for the first time in 30 years. Next season, the All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, so hosting the event in smaller cities has proven to be an idea the NBA is warming up to.

