Blazers Forward Nassir Little Out 6 Weeks

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Nassir Little for a bit. Our own Danny Marang tweeted out the news Friday afternoon.

Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little exited Tuesday night’s game vs. LA Clippers in the fourth quarter with a right hip strain. Further imaging of the right hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture. Little is expected to miss the next six weeks.

Little is averaging 5.5 points while shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the three-point line so far this season.

The fourth-year pro out of North Carolina played in the first 21 games of the season before sitting out of the team’s loss Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Back in the offseason, Little signed a four-year, $28 million extension which kicks in at the start of next season and runs until 2027.

With Little out of the lineup, Josh Hart and Justise Winslow’s roles will increase.

BR community, what are your thoughts on Little’s extended absence? Who should take his minutes in the rotation? Chime off in the comments section below.