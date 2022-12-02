Jacked Ramsays Live Show: Blazers 11-11, Time to Panic?

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost seven of their last eight and the world is crashing down around them.. or is it? Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they look at the last two weeks of Blazers basketball that have seen the once bright outlook on the season darken as injuries and losses pile up.

Can the Blazers get to Christmas at .500? Sitting at 11-11, the Blazers have 11 more games before Christmas Day, including another six-game road trip. The good news? Up until now the Blazers have played the most difficult schedule in the league and even with all of their injuries, they sit at .500 with a chance to be at or above that line come the 25th.

With multiple games against he Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) (who will likely be without Karl Anthony-Towns) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13), and games against the San Antonio Spurs (6-16) and Houston Rockets (5-16), the Blazers have the chance to perhaps pick up some wins they’ve dropped along the way to the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers and right the ship as they head into what looks to be a busy trade season post December 15th into the mid January window.

While the team clearly has shortcomings, do they need a trade now? What’s the biggest issue? Health? Coaching? Personnel? A combination of all of them? Tap in and talk about it now!

