Talk about Blazers vs. Thunder First Half Here!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — Monday, December 19, 5:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch — Root Sports Plus, Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass

Blazers Injuries — Jerami Grant (game time decision), Jusuf Nurkic (game time decision), Josh Hart (game time decision), Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out)

Thunder Injuries — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), Josh Giddey (out), Darius Bazley (out), Ousmane Dieng (out), Chet Holmgren (out for season), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out), Tre Mann (out - G League assignment), Jaylin Williams (out - G League assignment)

SBN Affiliate — Welcome to Loud City

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.