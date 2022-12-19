Damian Lillard Passes Drexler for Trail Blazers Franchise Scoring Record

Damian Lillard has claimed the Portland Trail Blazers all-time scoring mantle held by Clyde Drexler for almost three decades.

Lillard secured the record with his 18,041st point against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a free throw sunk at the 1:33 mark in tonight’s third quarter.

The 32-year-old entered the night on 18,020 points, which is good enough for 77th on the league’s all-time list.

The six-time All-Star reached the milestone in just over 10 years through career averages of 43.7 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three and 89.3 percent from the free throw line.

Drexler, who played for the Blazers between 1984 and 1995, set the 18,040 record with averages of 30.3 percent from three, 47.8 percent from the field and 78.9 percent from the free throw line in Portland.

He represented the Blazers at eight All Star games, before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 1995, joining Hakeem Olajuwon to win that year’s NBA championship.

Drexler would go on to score another 4,155 points for the Rockets over three and a half seasons.

With the mark, Lillard may lay claim to the Best Player in Franchise History designation. That debate remains open due to Drexler’s trips to the 1990 and 1992 NBA Finals. Lillard’s high mark so far has been the 2019 Western Conference Finals. But Drexler was also surrounded by a more talented, experienced crew for much of his career.