Eight OKC Players Out vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face a depleted Oklahoma City Thunder team tomorrow night. The game will be the first of two consecutive games between the Blazers and Thunder at Paycom Center.

The Thunder injury report details eight players who have already been ruled out of the contest, including the firing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is dealing with a back contusion.

Thunder injury report for tomorrow is … extensive pic.twitter.com/TfzriqSUFh — Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 19, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander will be joined on the sidelines by Darius Bazley, Ousmane Dieng, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jaylin Williams.

Available players include Lugentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, Mike Muscala, Eugene Omoruyi, Aleksei Pokusevski, Lindy Waters, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams.

The Blazers will be without Nassir Little and Gary Payton II and Jerami Grant is listed as “questionable” with back spasms. Josh Hart (ankle sprain) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf soreness) have been listed as “probable.”

Damian Lillard will also enter the game 21 points away from taking the Blazers all-time points record from Clyde Drexler.