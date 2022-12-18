Lillard: Steph’s The Best, I’m Next

Damian Lillard could be one sleep away from claiming the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time scoring record of 18,040 points record from Clyde Drexler.

But that isn’t the only all-time list Lillard is busy climbing. During last night’s win against the Houston Rockets, he passed Jamal Crawford for eighth most three-pointers made in NBA history. After the milestone, Lillard gave his verdict on the all-time long-range pecking order, putting his name second only to Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry.

Obviously I think Steph (Curry) is the greatest ever, but I think after him, I don’t see why I’m not clear-cut in that discussion, not just by makes, but how I shoot it, how I make tough ones all the time, how easy I shoot the ball.

Curry has put up 20,843 points in 852 games on 42 percent three-point shooting over the past 13 and some years. Lillard has 18,020 points in 729 games on 37 percent from long range over more than 10 years.

The six-time All Star is only 21 points away from passing Drexler’s record, which could fall tomorrow night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.