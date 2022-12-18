Lakers’ Anthony Davis Out At Least One Month

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month of action after injuring his right foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The injury occurred when Davis went for a contested layup against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on Friday. It is unclear whether the point of injury came when he stepped on his own foot, or when his foot hit Jokic’s leg in the air. Regardless, he came out of the exchange limping.

Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, per @ShamsCharania



Here's the play where he suffered the injury:pic.twitter.com/HOYut8TLKy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2022

Davis is currently ranked No. 10 on the Kia MVP Ladder and has led the Lakers’ charge toward relevance in the Western Conference. Los Angeles currently sits at No. 12 in the conference standings with a 12-16 record. His absence will put the burden to perform back on 37-year-old teammate LeBron James, though a team regression to obscurity is anticipated.

Davis currently averages 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. While he is sidelined, expect to see more minutes from backup center Thomas Bryant.

The Portland Trail Blazers next play the Lakers on January 22, at which point Davis may be back already or nearing a return, barring setbacks.