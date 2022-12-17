Talk Blazers vs. Rockets First Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Houston Rockets tonight in the third game of a grueling, pre-Christmas six-game road trip. Portland got shellacked last night in Dallas, but that means their starters should be well-rested for the Houston tilt. Have they got enough in them to right the ship and down the Rockets?

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Game Info

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets - Saturday, December 17 - 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out)

Rockets injuries: Jae’Sean Tate (out), Tari Eason (day-to-day), Alperen Sengun (probable)

SBN Affiliate: The Dream Shake

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.