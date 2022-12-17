Even at 32, Damian Lillard Eclipses Expectations

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! Nobody pulls more out of Trail Blazers games than Marlow Ferguson and Dave Deckard. Episode 9 of Dave and Marlow is super-sized because the Blazers did plenty in games versus the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, the Timberwolves again, and the San Antonio Spurs. Offense. Defense. Damian Lillard! No... Damian Freakin’ Lillard! What an amazing week it was for Portland’s Mr. All-Everything. Lillard is the sun around which all objects in the Blazers’ solar system revolve. Dave and Marlow talk about that, plus Anfernee Simons, the ongoing ups and downs of Jusuf Nurkic, Shaedon Sharpe’s rookie progress, whether more Blazers than just three belong in the NBA Top 100 Players List (and who should join Lillard, Simons, and Jerami Grant), and way, way more.

You can subscribe to the podcast or download this episode here. Or just click play on the embed below!

Hope you enjoy!