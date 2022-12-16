Blazers Recall Greg Brown III From Ontario Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled forward Greg Brown III from the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G League, the team announced on Friday. Brown had been assigned to the Clippers on December 10. He will be available for Portland’s game against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

Through seven games with the Clippers this season, the 21-year-old has averaged 10.6 points in 20.5 minutes per game. With the Trail Blazers this season, Brown has seen the court seven times, averaging 7.1 minutes per game.

His return to the Trail Blazers comes as the team enters its second game of a six-game road trip. It is unlikely that his services will be required outside of a blow-out or injury scenario, but it is good for him to log time around the team.

Brown played in 54 games with Portland last season during the team’s significant injury woes. He even started in six. But, with the roster more or less healthy, the Trail Blazers have refocused on Brown’s development over utility. He will likely see more stretches in the G League to come.