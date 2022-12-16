Blazers Ex Joe Ingles Nearing Return With Bucks

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers is close to making his return to an NBA court, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: After nearly 10 months of rehabilitation on a torn left ACL, Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is targeting his return vs. New Orleans on Monday. Once Ingles successfully completes a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, that’ll be the last hurdle in his comeback. Ingles signed a one-year, $6.5M free agent deal with the Bucks in July. He brings another floor spacer and experienced postseason performer to Milwaukee’s championship chase.

Ingles spent the first eight years of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz from 2014-22, but tore his ACL back on Jan. 30, ending his season. Just over a week later, the Jazz traded Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Tomas Satoransky, both of whom were acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans for CJ McCollum.

Throughout his career, Ingles has averaged 8.6 points per game while shooting just over 40 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Ingles’ debut could come Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are scheduled to come to Portland to face the Blazers on Feb. 6.