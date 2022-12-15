Maxi Kleber Out For Blazers vs. Mavericks Game

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night after the big man suffered a right hamstring tear in practice this week, report ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Treatment options are being considered, according to the team. Kleber, 30, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension this summer, is a key reserve for the Mavs and often closes games. He is averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game and is considered by coaches and teammates to be one of Dallas’ best defenders. Dallas is 1-5 in games missed by Kleber this season, including Wednesday’s 105-90 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dallas has allowed 108.3 points per 100 possessions with Kleber on the court and 114.4 without him.

His only teammate with a better positive on/off difference in defensive rating is Australian reserve wing Josh Green, who has missed the last three games due to a sprained right elbow.

Kleber scored four points, two rebounds and one assist against the Blazers on November 12.

The Blazers will take on the Mavericks at American Airlines Center at 5.30pm tomorrow afternoon.