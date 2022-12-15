Drew Eubanks, Gary Payton II Become Trade Eligible Today

Portland Trail Blazers duo Gary Payton II and Drew Eubanks are now officially trade eligible after signing as free agents last summer.

December 15 marks the first date NBA players who signed free agent deals during the offseason, can be moved.

Payton II signed a three year, $26 million deal (including a player option on the third). Eubanks signed a veteran minimum $1.8 million contract.

Incidentally, Payton II and Eubanks were also teammates at Oregon State during the 2015-16 season.

While Payton II is yet to make his Blazers debut, Eubanks has been a key contributor this season, averaging 5.8 points, 4 boards and 1 block, providing hustle and athleticism behind Jusuf Nurkic off the bench.

Other NBA players that become trade eligible today include Kyle Anderson, Jalen Brunson, Bol Bol, James Harden, PJ Tucker and Otto Porter Jr.

There’s still a group of recently signed free agents who can’t be dealt until January 15.

This group, which includes Anfernee Simons and Nurkic, has to stay put for another month because after getting raises of at least 20 percent and their team was over the cap, using Bird or Early Bird rights to sign them.