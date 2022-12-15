Warriors’ Stephen Curry Expected to Miss ‘A Few Weeks’

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss some time after injuring his left shoulder on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State’s Steph Curry is expected to miss “a few weeks” with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN.

An MRI on Thursday revealed left shoulder subluxation, the Warriors announced on Twitter, and there is currently no timetable for his return, though that is expected to be determined in the coming days.

The injury occurred when Curry attempted to strip the ball from Pacers forward Jalen Smith. After the swipe, Curry was left clutching his shoulder. He then exited the game, having tallied 38 points and seven assists in 30 minutes of action.

Steph went to the locker room after appearing to injure his left shoulder on this play pic.twitter.com/FNFcSh8YrK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2022

The Warriors went on to lose, bringing their regular season record to 14-15. They currently hold the 10th position in the Western Conference. Depending on its extent, Curry’s absence could be the death knell for Golden State’s playoff hopes.

Curry is averaging exactly 30.0 points per game, good for the fifth-best scoring average in the league.

The Trail Blazers are scheduled to play the Warriors on December 30 – well before Curry is expected to return.