Damian Lillard Jumps Three Spots to 77th On All-Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has jumped three spots to 77th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list following his 37-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Blazers beat the Spurs in a 128-112 victory to kick off a six-game road trip of fellow Western Conference teams.

Lillard started the night at 80th with 17,934 points before overtaking Lou Hudson (17,940 points), Calvin Murphy (17,949 points) and World B Free (17,955 points). He finished the night on 17,971 points, reaching Free’s record before the halftime break.

Lillard passed Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers wing Chris Mullin for the 80th spot against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

The 32-year-old has a bit of work ahead of him to get to 76th, which is currently held by ‘60s and ‘70s point guard Dave Bing who finished his career with 18,327 points.

He is, however, 69 points away from overtaking Clyde Drexler for Portland’s all-time scoring record at 18,040.