NBA Extends Collective Bargaining Deadline to February

The NBA Board of Governors has extended the deadline to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement to February 8th, 2023. Absent this action, the deadline was set to expire tomorrow, December 15th. The news comes in a Tweet from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA Board of Governors has approved extending the Collective Bargaining Agreement opt-out deadline to Feb. 8, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The league and NBPA will continue negotiations on a potential new CBA beyond the initial Dec. 15 date.

NBA Owners and the National Basketball Players Association will attempt to come to an accord on labor negotiations over the next two months to avoid prolonged dissent and the threat of an interruption to play. Owners are said to favor a harder cap ceiling than the current Collective Bargaining Agreement allows. They are also reportedly seeking more rights with regards to star players, being able to retain and ensure they play. This comes in the wake of maximum-contract players demanding trades or not being able to fulfill their obligations to teams.