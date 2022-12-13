Warriors vs. Bucks, Celtics vs. Lakers Headline TNT Doubleheader

It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means! Another NBA TNT doubleheader. This time the Milwaukee Bucks host the Golden State Warriors at 4:30 p.m. (PST) followed by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. (PST). Don’t forget to place your bets! Read on to discover where your money should go, starting with the early game.

GSW Spread: +4 (-110) Moneyline: +150

MIL Spread: -4 (-110) Moneyline: -175

Things to consider…

1) Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (right adductor) will be sidelined for this game. Jordan Poole will likely continue to start in his stead. This means the Warriors, who are already the underdog here, will be missing some length on the defensive end.

2) The Warriors remain atrocious on the road (2-11). This game is in Milwaukee, where the Bucks boast an impressive 12-3 record. A win for the Warriors would be a surprising upset considering their ongoing struggles when playing away games.

3) The one potential advantage for the Warriors is that Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) is questionable to play. If he is unable to go, Jevon Carter is likely to start. No Holiday would leave the Bucks without their primary facilitator and one of their best defenders.

Main takeaway: Milwaukee is the clear favorite tonight. So much so that it would be unwise to bet on the Warriors to win unless you are absolutely confident they’ll find a way. Even if Holiday sits, the Bucks should pull this one out.

And now, the late game.

BOS Spread: -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: -165

LAL Spread: +3.5 (-115) Moneyline: +140

Things to consider…

1) This is Boston’s third game in four nights and the second of a back-to-back. The team lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by 20 points on Monday and, although they are looking to bounce back, they are also tired. In contrast, the Lakers had Monday off are coming from a win against the lowly Detroit Pistons.

2) Both teams’ core players are healthy enough to play. This is, of course, ignoring that the Celtics Robert Williams (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (knee) remain out as they have been all season. But the Lakers Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who have dealt with lingering back and ankle injuries respectively, are both probable.

3) The Lakers are hosting. While they are not the strongest home team around, it is still a point to their advantage. As you’ve read here before, it’s not easy to march into someone else’s house and walk back out with a win in the NBA. Even if you’re the Celtics.

Main takeaway: This one is actually kind of interesting. The Lakers are not the team they were to start the season, having started the year 2-10 and gone 9-5 since. So, the yawning chasm in the standings is perhaps not as damning as it looks. You should still feel more confident with your money on the Celtics, but an underdog bet is not out of the question.

