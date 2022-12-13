Blazers Reportedly Interested in Pistons Big Man Nerlens Noel

The NBA trade season is set to begin unofficially this week, and the Detroit Pistons are among the biggest sellers.

With the league’s worst record at 7-22 and 2021 top pick Cade Cunningham out for the season with a shin injury, the Pistons are likely to abort the mission for this season.

The Portland Trail Blazers could be one of the teams to capitalize on the Pistons’ potential fire sale, according to The Athletic.

League sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic that the Pistons are looking to move the veteran big man. Both sides have agreed that a deal is best for both parties, and Detroit has already had talks with rival teams about Noel. Portland, Sacramento, Miami and Dallas have been the teams most engaged when it comes to acquiring the 28-year-old.

Portland could eye an upgrade to the frontcourt off the bench, and Noel could be an ideal fit. He’s in a logjam in Detroit’s frontcourt behind several young developing players and could use a change of scenery for an increase in playing time.

Noel has played sparingly for the Pistons this season, averaging 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in just six games. He’s been a “break glass in case of emergency” option for head coach Dwane Casey. Detroit currently has three young frontcourt players – 21-year-old Isaiah Stewart, 23-year-old Marvin Bagley and rookie 19-year-old Jalen Duren – it is trying to develop, which leaves little room for Noel, once one of the league’s top interior defenders. Noel was acquired on draft night along with Alec Burks in a salary-dump deal with the New York Knicks.

The Pistons and Blazers are familiar trade partners, engaging in a big deal this offseason to land Jerami Grant in Portland. Perhaps the two teams will tango once again.

