What Does a Successful Blazers Road Trip Look Like?

Today, the Portland Trail Blazers set out on a six-game tour of fellow Western Conference teams, hoping to continue the form built in consecutive wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team first heads south to take on the young, but frisky, San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. The Spurs, who appear to be looking at ping pong balls, were still able to knock off the impressive Cleveland Cavaliers last night.

Staying in Texas, Portland heads up to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Friday. Dallas had the better of Portland last time, although it was the Blazers’ last game on a grueling six-game road trip.

They back up the next night against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center, just days after the young squad managed to topple a full-strength Milwaukee Bucks team.

Portland then heads north to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder for two games (Monday December 19 and Wednesday December 21) at Paycom Center. The Thunder aren’t playing particularly well but with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they should never be underestimated.

They finish up the trip on Friday December 23, meeting the impressive Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. After last week’s shootout against the Nuggets, it could be a hotly contested outing for the likely weary Blazers.

How many wins and losses would be passable on the pre-Christmas trip for the currently 15-12 Blazers?