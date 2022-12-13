Blazers Guard Damian Lillard a ‘Champion,’ Says JJ Redick

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has not won a title in his career, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a champion, at least in the eyes of one NBA analyst.

Former NBA player and current analyst/podcaster JJ Redick joined Taylor Rooks on her Bleacher Report podcast to talk on a variety of basketball-related subjects, including the impact that players who don’t win a title, still have on the game.

“You can’t tell me Damian Lillard is not a f&^%& winner and yes he doesn’t have a ring, but I would say that guy is a champion. He’s a champion.”

Redick, who also fell short of NBA title, enjoyed a successful career, playing with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 12.8 points on 41 percent three point shooting.

The prolific podcaster was taken by the Magic with the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Duke University.

You can listen to the full interview with Rooks and Redick here.