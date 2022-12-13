Blazer’s Edge Radio: Dame Time

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss a vintage stretch from Damian Lillard, averaging nearly 40 points over his last three games after missing two weeks due to injury.

Dame’s heroics weren’t enough to lift the Blazers past the Denver Nuggets, but were critical in back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, vaulting the team back into the top six in a crowded Western Conference.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!