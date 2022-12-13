Damian Lillard Expected to Break Blazers Scoring Record on Road Trip

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is just a few steps away from etching his spot in the record books.

After scoring 38 points with a career-high 11 threes in Monday night’s blowout win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lillard pulled to within 106 points of Clyde Drexler’s all-time franchise record.

Assuming Lillard stays healthy and scores close to his 28.3 points per game average, he will break the record in front of a crowd he doesn’t call home. And he’s not super thrilled about that part.

“I really wish it was at home,” Lillard told reporters following Monday’s win. “It’s something that our fans deserve to be a part of. Because they have seen it happen every step of the way. My first game to that moment. If I had been able to stay healthy (this season), I would have been on perfect track. But it is what it is.”

Lillard is a competitor, so he won’t hold back to clinch the record at home, but you can hear the appreciation for the fans in his voice.

The Blazers are on the road for the next six games and won’t play in Portland until Boxing Day, Dec. 26, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lillard and the Blazers will kick off the six-game road trip Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.