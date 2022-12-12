Damian Lillard Passes Chris Mullin On All-Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s big night out against the Minnesota Timberwolves has vaulted him past sharpshooter Chris Mullin for 80th on the all-time scoring list.

The six-time All Star put up 38 points in the 133-112 win, taking his total to 17,934, passing the former Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers wing who finished with 17,911.

.@Dame_Lillard has passed Chris Mullin (17,911) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list to move up to the No. 80 spot. He entered the night at No. 81 with 17,896 points. — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 13, 2022

Mullin spent 16 years in the league, averaging 18.2 points on 38 percent three point shooting between 1985 and 2001. Mullin was a five-time All Star, earning one All NBA First Team nod and was a member of the famous 1992 USA Olympic Dream Team.

It won’t be long before Lillard breaks into the 70s, only six points away from Lou Hudson at 17,940, Calvin Murray at 17,949 and World B Free at 17,955.

Lillard is also only 106 points away from taking the Blazers all-time scoring record from Clyde Drexler who scored 18,040 as a Blazer.