Talk about T-Wolves vs. Trail Blazers First Half Here!

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers — Monday, December 12, 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: Root Sports Plus, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Blazers Injuries: Nassir Little (out), Gary Payton II (out)

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns (out), Jordan McLaughlin (game-time decision), Taurean Prince (out)

SBN Affiliate: Canis Hoopus

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.