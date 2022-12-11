The Market Price for Knicks Forward Cam Reddish

The market price in a trade for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish has reportedly been revealed. According to Knicks writer Steve Popper of Newsday Sports, teams consider a “second-round pick or a player on a rookie contract with a different skillset” to be a fair price for the fourth-year wing who recently fell out of the Knicks rotation.

As of now though, Popper reports, the Knicks are hoping for more in potential deals.

This is not quite accurate - it's the current market, but not the asking price. https://t.co/FoPgR56MMw — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) December 11, 2022

After starting eight games earlier this season, Reddish registered his first “DNP — Coach’s Decision” of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 4. He didn’t register a minute in the following two games either.

Still, standing 6’8, the 23-year-old wing has an intriguing skillset, putting up career averages of 10.2 points on 32 percent three-point shooting, 3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1 steal. Selected out of Duke by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th pick in the 2019 draft, Reddish is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.

Earlier this week, we asked the Blazer’s Edge community what they thought of a potential Reddish deal for the Portland Trail Blazers, and it came with mixed reviews. Now that we know the market price — assuming the Knicks eventually acclimate their asking price at or somewhere near it — does this change anybody’s thoughts?

Let’s be clear, if a play for Reddish is Joe Cronin’s mastermind move of the season, people may riot in the streets. But as a minor move on the side, or as a piece in a larger move, a gamble on Reddish isn’t an outrageous idea. This is a player whose talents demanded a first-round pick in a trade to the Knicks less than a year ago. He could provide an extra punch to a bench unit struggling to score if things click and he finds his shooting stroke (if, if, if...).

If we’re looking at the Blazers roster to find a player that fits the description of “player on a rookie deal with a different skillset” than Reddish, the players that reasonably match are Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III and loosely Trendon Watford. Would you sacrifice one of these players for a flier on Reddish? Or maybe, New York aspires a little higher and wants a player like Nassir Little. Even as oft-injured as he is, I would rather hold onto Little than move him for a deal that includes Reddish as the crown jewel. I don’t think Reddish is an answer to much of anything for the Blazers, even on the margins.

A move for Reddish strongly resembles the stylings of a certain Neil Olshey. The former Blazers GM loved his former lottery pick reclamation projects (we all fondly remember Mario Hezonja, a player Olshey pried away from these same New York Knicks a few seasons ago). The moves came with some flair to spin, but oftentimes little substance.

My opinion on a potential trade for Reddish: indifferent, leaning toward no.