 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trail Blazers F Greg Brown III Returns To The G-League

The athletic forward gets his second run of the season in the G-League.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
Salt Lake City Stars v Ontario Clippers Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers sophomore forward Greg Brown III is returning to the G-League for his second stint of the season.

The 21-year-old played five games with the Ontario Clippers last month, putting up 12 points on 28 percent three point shooting, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 20.3 minutes.

His return to the Californian G-League outfit follows the Texan-born leaper’s minimal NBA playing team this season, averaging just 7.1 minutes in seven games after being taken with the 43rd pick in 2021.

In 55 games with the Blazers the past two seasons, Brown has averaged 4.4 points on 30 percent three point shooting, 2.6 boards, 0.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Blazers can afford to send Brown down for more run in the G-League with only Gary Payton II and Nassir Little out with injury.

Portland is only one of two NBA teams without a direct G-League affiliate.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...