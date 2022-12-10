Trail Blazers F Greg Brown III Returns To The G-League

Portland Trail Blazers sophomore forward Greg Brown III is returning to the G-League for his second stint of the season.

Greg Brown III just said goodbye to teammates in the locker room following Saturday night’s win over Minnesota. He is headed back to the G League. #ripcity — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 11, 2022

The 21-year-old played five games with the Ontario Clippers last month, putting up 12 points on 28 percent three point shooting, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 20.3 minutes.

His return to the Californian G-League outfit follows the Texan-born leaper’s minimal NBA playing team this season, averaging just 7.1 minutes in seven games after being taken with the 43rd pick in 2021.

In 55 games with the Blazers the past two seasons, Brown has averaged 4.4 points on 30 percent three point shooting, 2.6 boards, 0.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Blazers can afford to send Brown down for more run in the G-League with only Gary Payton II and Nassir Little out with injury.

Portland is only one of two NBA teams without a direct G-League affiliate.