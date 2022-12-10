Talk About Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome a Karl-Anthony Towns-free version of the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Moda Center tonight. The ‘Wolves still have Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell, though. Oh, and Anthony Edwards too. Their record stands at 13-12, same as Portland. The Blazers are relatively healthy compared to their recent history. Can they make the evening easy against their mid-bracket playoffs-seeding rivals?

How to Watch

Blazers vs. Timverwolves – Saturday, December 10, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Blazers Injuries: Gary Payton II (out), Nassir Little (out), Drew Eubanks (probable, ankle), Josh Hart (probable, ankle), Justise Winslow (probable, groin)

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns (out), Taurean Prince (out)

