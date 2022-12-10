Damian Lillard Still the Core for the Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is back for the Portland Trail Blazers and so is your favorite Blazers Podcast! Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. join forces once again for Dave and Marlow, Episode 8! The co-hosts have some good news to talk about this week after dealing with an 8 of 10 losing streak in Episode 7. Two wins in two tries is fantastic, but Portland’s All-Star is back! Hear them chat about the difference Damian Lillard makes, Hint: it still matters.

The pair also talk about Anfernee Simons and his adjustments, Shaedon Sharpe, adjusting defenses, the role of Jusuf Nurkic, how important and unique having three 20-point scorers is, Justise Winslow’s ups and downs, and much more!

You can subscribe to the podcast or download this episode here, or just click play on the embed below!

Hope you enjoy!