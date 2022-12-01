Several Trail Blazers in Running for NBA Monthly Honors

The awards for NBA Player of the Month, Rookie of the Month, and Coach of the Month for November, 2022 have been announced. No Portland Trail Blazers members won honors, but all categories featured at least one representative from Portland.

Per the NBA Communications Twitter Feed...

Player of the Month

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month in November.

Forward Jerami Grant and guard Anfernee Simons were nominees for the Western Conference, alongside Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilegous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Rookie of the Month

Oklahoma City wing Jalen Williams and Indiana Pacers swingman Bennedict Mathurin won the November Rookie of the Month honors for the West and East.

Trail Blazers Rookie Shaedon Sharpe was nominated for the Western Conference award alongside Tari Eason and Jabari Smith, Jr. of the Houston Rockets, and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings.

Coach of the Month

Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla won Western and Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors.

Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups was nominated in the West along with Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings, Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans, Will Hardy of the Utah Jazz, Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets.