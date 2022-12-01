Shaedon Sharpe Falls Off NBA Rookie Ladder This Week

Like a grandpa trying to put up Christmas lights one year too many, Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe has fallen off the Kia Rookie Ladder for the week ending November 30th, 2022. The list ranks the Top 10 NBA Rookies. Sharpe has been a near-constant fixture up to this point, usually sitting seventh among his 2022 NBA Draft classmates. Though the ladder features a tie for tenth this week, and thus really ranks the Top 11 rooks, Sharpe did not make the cut.

The 6’6 shooting guard scored 20 points in a November 17th outing versus the Brooklyn Nets. Following that, he registered six straight muted outings in which his high-water mark was five points. He twice scored zero, first in a November 23rd game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers then in the November 27th rematch versus the Nets.

Sharpe redeemed himself on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, shooting 7-12 for 16 points, including an earth-shaking dunk. That effort came after the weekly rankings.

Sharpe is averaging 8.2 points per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point arc over 21 appearances for the Blazers this season, including five starts.

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers leads the ladder this week, followed by first overall pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons.