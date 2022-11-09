Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant Downgraded to Questionable vs. Hornets

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Jerami Grant have been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, Danny Marang of 1080 the FAN and Blazer’s Edge reports.

Neither player had been listed on the injury report prior to this morning, and it is possible that we are seeing something akin to load management as the team continues its six-game road trip, if Nurkic and Grant sit.

Still, it is also possible that Grant and Nurkic will play. Most of the usual faces in the starting lineup are likely ready for game action. Damian Lillard (calf) is probable, Anfernee Simons (foot) is probable, and Josh Hart does not appear on the injury report.

In Grant’s potential absence, we could see a larger role for Justise Winslow (ankle), who is probable to play, as well as Nassir Little at forward. At center, should Nurkic sit, we may see extended run from Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford.