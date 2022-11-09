Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn New Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets are hiring Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach, per a tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vaughn will replace Steve Nash, who was dismissed last week after the Nets started the season 2-5.

Vaughn’s hiring ends speculation that the Nets were pursuing suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who will not coach for Boston this year after an improper relationship between him and a Celtics staff member came to light over the summer.

Vaughn played in the NBA between 1997-2009, suiting up for five teams, including the then New Jersey Nets from 2004-2006. He played in 776 games, starting 123, with career averages of 4.5 points and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.

Vaughn also has prior experience as an NBA head coach. He led the Orlando Magic for three seasons, between 2012 and 2015, compiling a 58-158 record.

Vaughn has served as an assistant coach in Brooklyn since 2016. He has twice served as interim head coach there, compiling a 7-3 record in 2020 before getting swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs and leading the team to a 2-2 week after replacing Nash this season.